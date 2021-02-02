Nadda heads to Kerala for 2-day visit, beginning Wednesday (Ld)

This is the first visit of Nadda after he assumed office as the party's national president.

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 2 (IANS) Ahead of the Assembly elections in Kerala, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will be visiting the state on a two-day visit from February 3 to take part in various organisational programmes.

BJP media in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni in a statement said: "Nadda will address the party's Kerala unit core committee and also meet newly elected councillors and block, Zila Panchayat members of the party in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday."

He said the BJP chief will visit the Padmanabhaswamy Temple to offer prayers and will hold meetings with NDA alliance partners individually on Wednesday evening.

The BJP chief will participate in a road show through Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. He will also hold discussions with people from all walks of life and chalk out the election strategy of the "Mission Kerala" project.

Kerala BJP chief K. Surendran told IANS: "The arrival of our national president is a major moment of pride for all of us and we will use this opportunity to plan out our election strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state."

Surendran added that the votes of the Christian community will be a major factor in the Assembly polls and the party is confident of support from the community.

Mizoram Governor and former BJP chief of Kerala, P.S. Sreedharan Pillai had meetings with the Jacobite and Orthodox Church heads along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Catholic Church Cardinals apprised Modi of their issues including reservation for the Dalit Christians.

Nadda will be meeting the party's core members and state's office bearers, besides the RSS state leaders. With the party eyeing 10 to 20 seats in the polls, there is a possibility of a major surge in its electoral prospects.

"On Thursday, Nadda will reach Cochin and address a meeting of state office bearers, in-charges, convenors, district presidents and district general secretaries. In-charges and convenors of the assembly constituencies will also participate in this meeting. The BJP chief will address a huge public rally in the evening in Thrissur at Vadakkunnathan Temple ground," Baluni added.

