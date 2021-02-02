Nadda heads to Kerala for 2-day visit, beginning Wednesday

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Ahead of the assembly elections in Kerala, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will be visiting the state on a two-day visit from February 3 to take part in various important organisational programmes.

BJP media in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni in a statement said: "Nadda will address the party's Kerala unit core committee and also meet newly elected councilors and block, Jilla Panchayat members of party in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday."