Nadda in Uttarakhand today to take stock of poll preparations

Nadda will be arriving in Dehradun around 10.30 a.m. "After reaching Dehradun, Nadda would visit Bhaniyawala, Chiddarwala, Nepali Farm, and Raiwala areas. In the mid noon, Nadda will reach Haridwar where all the meetings will be held," a party leader said.

It is learnt that during his visit, the BJP chief will be holding around a dozen meetings.

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) To take stock of the party's poll preparedness, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J.P. Nadda is reaching Uttarakhand on Friday.

A senior party functionary said, "Nadda ji will begin his organisational 'pravas' in Uttarakhand and he will take part in various party programmes and guide party workers. He will interact with state leaders in different groups and collect feedback from them.

"Nadda ji would meet and discuss party preparation separately with MPs, MLAs, ministers, state office bearers, core committee and different morcha (wings) to understand the real situation on the ground before next year's Assembly poll," a party leader said.

During his visit to Uttarakhand, Nadda will meet district presidents and elected members of local bodies, and religious leaders.

Party leaders claim that with Nadda's visit to Uttarakhand, BJP will shift into election mode in the state. Despite being a small state, Uttarakhand is crucial for the ruling BJP as the saffron party changed two chief ministers in four months.

In March, the BJP had made Trirath Singh Rawat Chief Minister of Uttarakhand replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat. In July, Tirath Singh was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Nadda has already visited Goa and Uttar Pradesh, where Assembly polls will be held early next year along with Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur. Last month, a two day coordination meeting was held between the BJP and RSS. In July, Nadda was scheduled to visit the hill state but it was postponed.

--IANS

ssb/dpb