Nadda keeps hectic schedule for BJP's triumph in biggest electoral challenge since LS polls

This is the largest electoral battle of BJP since Nadda was elected unopposed as party chief in January last year.The BJP-led alliance won assembly polls in Bihar last year and Nadda is keen to keep the winning momentum in this round of assembly polls in four crucial states and a union territory.The BJP is posing a challenge to the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, is keen to emerge as a key player in Kerala and is making efforts to retain the party-led government in Assam. In both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, BJP is a smaller player compared to regional parties and is working for the victory of party-led National Democratic Alliance governments.Nadda has been tailoring his campaign to the party's goals, strongly hammering the incumbent governments in Kerala and West Bengal.Nadda took over as BJP chief after the party's successive victory in the Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was made working president in June 2019.He has been combining his rallies with roadshows with organisational meetings and has also been responding to opposition jibes. He has been holding three to four campaign events on each day of his campaign.When West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to opposition leaders to come together against BJP, Nadda responded immediately and said she was trying to save her "sinking ship" in the state.A former union health minister, Nadda has vast organisational experience. He was also a minister in Himachal Pradesh.Nadda's attacks on the opposition have been sharp."We also need to remember DMK-Congress corruption and days of policy paralysis. That is why I say their alliance is 2G, 3G and 4G... 2G for corruption of two generations of Maran family, 3G for three generations of Stalin family and 4G for four generations of Congress Gandhi family. "We have to reject the DMK and Congress' dynastic politics," Nadda said at an election rally in Tamil Nadu.He also talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jaffna"Modiji is the first PM to visit Jaffna in Sri Lanka. He visited bombarded houses, got them reconstructed," Nadda said.In his meetings in Bengal, Nadda has been hitting the ruling Trinamool Congress hard and leaving no stone unturned to build momentum for the BJP."In West Bengal, we are forming the government and the results will be astounding. People of Bengal are eager to oust the Mamata government lock, stock, and barrel. In the first two phases, it is clear that TMC is gone and BJP is coming here. BJP's victory is certain," he said at a rally.Nadda has also claimed that Banerjee would lose from Nandigram where she is fighting against her former ministerial colleague and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.In his speeches, Nadda has also been talking about the development work done by the BJP-led government at the Centre in the past nearly seven years. (ANI)