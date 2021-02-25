Nadda kicks-off 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' campaign in Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 25 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) all India president J.P. Nadda on Thursday launched the party's 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' (Target Golden Bengal) campaign to unseat the Mamata Banerjee-led West ruling Trinamool Congress government from power in West Bengal.

Under the 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' scheme, the BJP will invite suggestions from March 3 to 20, through boxes, that will be made available in all the 294 Assembly constituencies across Bengal.