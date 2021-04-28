Nadda launches BJYM Doctor Helpline for Covid patients

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief JP Nadda on Wednesday launched a nation-wide free tele consultation helpline to help Covid patients in home isolation. Nadda launched the helpline - 80 6817 3286 - in the presence of BJP's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and BJP Youth Wing Chief and Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya.

Launching the helpline, Nadda lauded the efforts of the BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) and the partnerships it has forged with young entrepreneurs and start-ups to run a tech platform aimed at helping citizens. He commended such synergies and mentioned that this is a way forward to harnessing the power of young citizens for service to the country.

During the launch, Nadda was also appreciative of the helpline's seamless workflow. Once citizens call and register their preferences on the IVR, they will receive a call from the doctors enrolled on the helpline. After the call, the caller will receive information about their respective state BJYM Helplines so that he can connect to BJYM workers for necessary support.

Chugh said that the BJP and its youth wing BJYM have been working relentlessly in serving citizens and helping the country come out of this crisis.

"Most the Covid patients don't need hospitalisation. However, due to the lack of medical advice and panic they occupy hospital beds, thereby denying the really deserving ones hospital care. The BJYM Doctor Helpline is an initiative aimed at addressing this," Surya said.

Surya told IANS that over 500 doctors including 100 Ayush practitioners are on board with the BJYM and over 300 will be joining the movement in the coming days. "Any citizen from across the country can dial the helpline number 080 6817 3286 and receive advice on Covid symptoms, need for hospitalization and consultation during home isolation, Surya said.

According to Surya, currently the telemedicine facilities are available in three languages -- Hindi, English and Kannada. "In the next 10 days the consultation will be available in six more Indian languages," the BJYM Chief said.

Surya highlighted that apart from telemedicine consultation, the BJYM workers will also ensure delivery of medicine and other essential items to the patients in home isolation.

