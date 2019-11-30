Nadda lays foundation stone for BJP offices in 16 TN districts

Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): BJP working president JP Nadda on Saturday laid the foundation stone of party offices for 16 districts and called upon the workers to work towards uplifting people's lives.

The 16 districts which will get new office buildings are -- Thiruvallore, Dharmapuri, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Pudhukotai, Ramanathapuram, Thuthukudi, Thiruvanamalai, Thankore, Virudhunahar, Vizhupuram, Vellore, Theni and Thirunelveli.



Speaking on the occasion, Nadda said, "We, the people of BJP, should work to positively change the standard of living of people."

Asserting that BJP is a cadre-based party, Nadda said that BJP operates from its office, not from its leaders' houses. "Our party does not work from leaders house but from the office," he said.

Nadda said that the BJP believes in 5 Ks i.e. Karyakarta (worker), Karyakarni (executive), Karyakaram (programme), Karyalay (office), and Kosh (treasury).

"I am happy to share with you that all 16 offices will have the most modern techniques will be installed so that they can work in an easy manner," he told the party workers here. (ANI)

