Nadda likely to add new members to BJP parliamentary board

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Newly-elected BJP President J P Nadda is likely to expand the Parliamentary Board, the party's highest decision-making body, and may induct a senior woman leader and a former chief minister, party sources said.

The members of parliamentary board include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Social Justie and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot, General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh apart from Nadda.

There are three vacancies in the Parliamentary board due to the demise of Arun Jaitley, Ananth Kumar, and Sushma Swaraj.According to sources, at least two more members will be inducted in the parliamentary board.A woman leader is likely to be made a member and the names doing the rounds are of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani.The names of former Maharastra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and former Chattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh are also doing the rounds with Fadnavis seen to be the frontrunner.With Nadda having been elected President on Monday, there is buzz in party circles of organisational changes.However, sources said that with party having tasted success with its current team, a major overhaul was unlikely.They said changes are likely to be made after assembly polls in Delhi next month. (ANI)