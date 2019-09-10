Nadda meets Gen Vishambhar Singh for Kashmir outreach

Nadda met Lieutenant General Singh along with other retired senior officers from the armed forces at his residence in Jaipur as part of the 'Sampark and Janjagran Abhiyan'.

Nadda handed over a booklet explaining why abrogating Article 370 that gave special powers to Kashmir and Article 35A was necessary for the sake of the country as well as to bring in development in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Gen Singh was the General-Officer-Commanding, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa, and served for 39 years in the Indian Army.

Last week, the outreach move was kickstarted by Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah when he along with Nadda met former J&K Governor Jagmohan at his Delhi residence. The 91-year-old Jagmohan was one of the first voices who sought axing of Article 370 in the 1990s when J&K saw the peak of militancy. The month-long 'Sampark and Janjagran Abhiyan' is designed to mobilise popular support for the government's action of August 5.