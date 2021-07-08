Nadda meets party office bearers inducted into union cabinet

BJP vice president Saudan Singh, general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh, general secretary Dushyant Gautam and joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash were also present in the meeting which lasted for nearly an hour.

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Thursday met party national office bearers who were made union ministers in the cabinet reshuffle, at his residence.

Devi is vice president of party and Yadav is general secretary. Tudu is national secretary of the BJP.

Sources that it was a courtesy meeting in which national office bearers, who are made ministers, are congratulated for their new responsibilities.

A party insider said that soon these national office bearers will be freed from their organisational responsibilities as per 'one man, one post' formula.

After meeting Nadda, Yadav tweeted, "Before taking charge as Union Minister, had the privilege of meeting BJP President J.P. Nadda ji. Also, met my organisational colleagues. I offer my thanks to each one of them for their trust and guidance."

Several new ministers, meanwhile, reached party headquarters and met Santhosh. Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Manshuk Mandaviya, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Meenakshi Lekhi are among those who reached party headquarters.

