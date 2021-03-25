Nadda on 2-day visit to poll-bound TN & Kerala

Nadda will address four public rallies and hold four roadshows. In a statement the BJP said Nadda will reach Trichy Airport in Tamil Nadu on March 26, where he will be welcomed by party workers.

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party national president J.P. Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Kerala from Friday.

"He will address two public rallies in Tamil Nadu tomorrow, one in Tittakudi at and another at Budalur, Thiruvaiyaru. Nadda will hold a roadshow in Harbour Assembly, Tamil Nadu," the BJP said.

After the roadshow, the BJP chief will leave for Kannur, Kerala. He will hold a meeting with BJP leaders in Kannur.

On Saturday, he will hold a roadshow in Kannur from Nalaampeedika to Chakkarakkal (Dharmadam Constituency).

"At noon, he will address a public rally at Kanjani Anakkadu (Manalur). After this, he will address another public rally at Thodupuzha Municipal Ground," the statement said.

Nadda will address two massive roadshows after the public rallies on Saturday.

"He will hold a roadshow in Kaimanam (Nemom) from Kaimanam to Pappanamcode. After this, he will hold another roadshow in Vattiyoorkavu assembly from Ambalamukku to Peroorkkada in the evening," it said.

Polling for the 234-member Tamil Nadu and 140-member Kerala Assemblies will be held on April 6. Counting of votes will take places on May 2.

--IANS

ssb/in