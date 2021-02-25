Nadda on 2-day visit to Varanasi form Feb 28

Varanasi, Feb 25 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda will arrive in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-day visit from February 28.

This will be Nadda's first visit to Varanasi after taking over the reins of the party.

During his visit, the BJP president will inaugurate the newly-constructed party office of the Kashi region unit at Rohaniya.