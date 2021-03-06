Nadda praises Dinesh Trivedi, says now 'right man in right party'

Trivedi officially joined BJP at the party's headquarters in the national capital in presence of Nadda and Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan.While welcoming Trivedi, Nadda said Trivedi met him two months ago and expressed his desire to serve the nation."I am happy to welcome Trivedi to the party. He expressed his desire to work for the country under the leadership of PM Modi. Trivedi has long experience in politics. He has undertaken an ideological journey and fought for ideologies keeping power apart. He is like flowing water and it is only BJP that can amalgamate people of different ideologies," he added.The BJP chief said the former TMC MP has always paid the price for principles."When I talk about Dinesh Trivedi, I always used to say that he is the right person in the wrong party. Now when we are welcoming him, I am happy to say that now the right person is in the right party. We will be able to use him to serve the country under the leadership of PM Modi. He has always paid the price principles," he said.Nadda also announced that Trivedi will serve West Bengal and will actively participate in state Assembly elections."He (Dinesh Trivedi) will serve West Bengal. He will also actively participate in West Bengal Assembly polls," he said."Be it as rail minister or member of Trinamool Congress. If we see now, for principles, he left the seat of Rajya Sabha. This is a perfect example of idealism versus opportunism. This also speaks about BJP that gives a forum to nationalist persons," he said."TMC is the epitome of corruption, the murderer of institutions and democracy and this all signifies TMC in Bengal," the BJP chief added.After joining the BJP, Trivedi said only thanking Nadda would not suffice his feelings. "It is a golden moment for me and I was waiting for this moment," he said.Calling BJP a party where people are family, Trivedi without naming the party took a potshot at the TMC saying that there is a party that serves a family and not people.He praised the Prime Minister and reposed faith in him for keeping the country safe.Trivedi also cited examples from his friends who are pilots who told him that foreign nations are taking Indians seriously.He said Bengal is capable and people used to ask him what is he doing in the TMC. "There is violence, corruption and terror in Bengal. Bengal is a land of culture. Bengal is a pride of us and we imagine Sonar Bangla. Today people of Bengal are happy for a real transformation," said Trivedi.Several TMC leaders had earlier joined the BJP in the run-up to Assembly elections.West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray. (ANI)