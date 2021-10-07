Nadda reconstitutes BJP national executive committee

According to the list issued by the BJP general secretary Arun Singh, 80 leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, veteran leaders L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, former national president Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari have been nominated in the new committee.

Besides these 80 leaders, 50 leaders have been included as special invitees and 179 leaders as permanent invitees (ex-officio) have been included in the party's national working committee, including Chief Ministers from the BJP, Deputy Chief Minister, MLAs in various Legislative Assemblies and Legislative Councils.

Also, party leaders, former deputy chief ministers, national spokesperson, national front president, state in-charge, state co in-charge, state president and state organisation general secretary are also included.

Nadda has also announced the names of the office bearers of his national team.

Thirteen leaders including former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, have been appointed national vice-presidents.

By adopting the one person one post formula, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has not been named as a national office bearer this time. Apart from Yadav, all the general secretaries included in the previous team have been given a place in the new team.

B.L. Santosh has once again been given the responsibility of National General Secretary (Organisation). However, this time Nadda has named only one co-organisation General Secretary, Shivprakash, while V. Satish has been appointed the organiser.

The BJP president has also announced the name of 11 secretaries and 23 national spokespersons in his new team.

Along with this, the name of the presidents of various fronts of the party have also been announced, in which no change has been made.

