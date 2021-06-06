Nadda resumes crucial BJP meet with General Secretaries, morcha chiefs in Delhi

New Delhi (India) [India], June 6 (ANI): The crucial two-day meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda with the party's national General Secretaries and morcha presidents has resumed on Sunday in the national capital.



BJP national General Secretaries BL Santhosh, Shiv Prakash, Arun Singh, CT Ravi, D Purandeshwari, Dilip Saikia, Tarun Chugh, Dushyant Gautam, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Bhupendra Yadav are present at the meeting.

According to sources, the agenda of the meeting is to finalise programmes and tasks to be undertaken by the party in the coming months with a view on the 2022 Assembly polls and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Today's meeting holds significance as it is a joint meeting of morcha chiefs and national general secretaries.

On Saturday, Nadda held meetings with national general secretaries and morcha chiefs separately.

At the meeting, leaders reportedly discussed a range of issues from COVID assistance to social work, review of assembly polls held and planning for upcoming polls and tasks to be allocated to morchas ahead of polls in 2022.

Following this meeting, Nadda and BJP national General Secretary BL Santhosh along with morcha chiefs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. This meeting went on for four hours.

A general message that was communicated to the BJP leaders present in the meeting was to take the Union government's and party's schemes to the people, said sources. This meeting assumes significance in wake of the upcoming assembly elections next year. (ANI)

