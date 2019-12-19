Nadda's meeting with BJP general secretaries postponed

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): The meeting of BJP's general secretaries called by the party's working president JP Nadda on Thursday will now be held at a later date this month instead of December 20.

In the meeting which was earlier scheduled for Friday, Nadda is expected to speak to the general secretaries about the programmes being organised by the party to educate the people on the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).



He is also likely to discuss the status of the ongoing organisational elections of the BJP, which are being conducted across the country. (ANI)

