Nadda, Shah greet doctors and chartered accountants

Saluting doctors Nadda tweeted, "On Doctors' Day, I congratulate all doctors for their round the clock efforts. Our gratitude to the doctors for their selfless service in fighting the COVID pandemic. The nation admires and salutes your professionalism & dedication. My tributes to Dr B.C. Roy, a distinguished doctor."

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) BJP chief J.P. Nadda and union home minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, greeted doctors and chartered accountants on 'Doctors Day' and 'Chartered Accountants' Day.

In a tweet, union home minister Shah said, "Being a doctor is a pledge to serve mankind. On National Doctors' Day, we salute the heroic efforts of our courageous doctors who left no stone unturned to serve humanity irrespective of the odds. Time and again, we have witnessed their selfless efforts towards society."

Greeting chartered accountants, Nadda tweeted, "On national chartered accountants day, we express our gratitude towards the entire professional community of Chartered Accountants for driving the Indian economy in the right direction. As Shri Narendra Modi Ji said, CAs are the architects of the nation's economy."

In a tweet, Shah said, "On CA Day, I extend my greetings to the entire CA fraternity. Chartered Accountants are an important pillar of our country's economic growth, their expertise and vast knowledge play a vital role in nation-building. May they continue to contribute with the same zeal and passion."

--IANS

ssb/skp/