Nadda takes cryptic jibe at oppn parties in Jharkhand, says BJP has come for 'bhalai' and they for 'malai'

Godda (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): BJP national working president JP Nadda on Saturday took a cryptic jibe at opposition parties in Jharkhand and said that while his party has come to power for 'bhalai' (betterment), they come for 'malai' (cream).

"We have come for 'bhalai' and they have come for 'malai'. In politics, we want to work for the betterment of people and they want to eat 'halwa' (Indian dessert)," Nadda said in a rally here.Praising BJP government in Jharkhand, he said: "The double engine government in Jharkhand has ended corruption and pushed the state towards the path of development. People have full confidence in the leadership of Raghubar Das."The ongoing Assembly elections in Jharkhand became a multi-cornered fight with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) breaking off from the BJP to fight the elections on its own and other regional parties such as JVM among others already in the competition.Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have entered into a coalition to defeat BJP, which is seeking to return to power under the incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das.The first phase of the election in the state took place on November 30, while the third phase was concluded on December 12.The fourth phase will be conducted on December 16, and the fifth and last phase on December 20.The counting of votes will take place on December 23. (ANI)