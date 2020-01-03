Nadda to address pro-CAA rally in Goa

Panaji, Jan 3 (IANS) BJP Working President J.P. Nadda is set to address Goa's first major pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally here on Friday afternoon, the party's state General Secretary Sadanand Shet Tanavade said.

"Our party's Working President will be addressing the rally in favour of CAA in Panaji. The rally is expected to be attended by around 20,000 to 25,000 party workers. Nadda ji will put the CAA in context and expose the Congress mis-propaganda," Tanavade told the media.

A party official also said, that before leaving Goa, Nadda is also expected to discuss the election of a new state Bharatiya Janata Party president. "Our internal process for election of a new state president is nearing completion. We will be apprising him of the developments in this regard. The appointment will take place next week," the official added. The state unit of the BJP is currently headed by Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar. maya/ksk/