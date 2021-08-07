Nadda to discuss poll strategy with UP BJP leaders

Lucknow, Aug 7 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party National President J.P. Nadda will be visiting Lucknow on Saturday, where he, along with the state government and the party organization, will discuss the strategy for the assembly elections due next year. He is also likely to review the performances of state ministers. Nadda could also assess the progress of 'tasks' he had entrusted to the ministers during his previous meeting.

As per information, Nadda will address a convention of newly elected District Panchayat and Block Panchayat Presidents at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. Following this, he will meet the in-charges of all the assembly constituencies and will provide them insights of booth and campaign managements in elections.

The BJP President will hold a meeting of the core committee at the state BJP headquarters in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the party's state president Swatantra Dev Singh.

Nadda will also hold a meeting of state government ministers and state BJP office bearers. After this, on August 8, Nadda will hold an election meeting of regional office bearers, district heads of Braj region in Agra to discuss poll strategy. The BJP president will also attend a Corona Warriors conference in Agra.

With high stakes assembly polls approaching nearer, the visits of BJP's top leadership to the state has become more frequent. Recently, National General Secretary (Organization) B.L. Santhosh had held a meeting of the state and regional office bearers. The National President's visit comes as follow-up to this.

--IANS

shs/skp/