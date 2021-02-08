Nadda to flag off two 'parivartan yatras' in West Bengal

By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): BJP President JP Nadda is scheduled to flag off two parivartan yatras in poll-bound West Bengal on Tuesday.



He will first flag off a parivartan yatra from Chillar Math in Birbhum and another from Lalgarh Sahib Singh Maidan in Jhargram.

He will reach Tarapith in Chandipur village on February 9 in the first leg of his visit. At Chillar Math, which is close to Chandipur, he will garland the statue of Bamakhepa.

Bamakhepa is believed to be a great worshipper of goddess Tara and became a famous tantric saint.

Nadda will launch parivartan yatra from Chillar Math at around 1 pm.

He will later visit Jhargram and kick off another Parivartan Yatra at Lalgarh Sahib Singh Maidan. After taking part in the programme for around 15 kilometres, he will reach Binour where he will take part in a welcome programme organised for him by BJP leaders.

He will also visit Silda, pay obeisance at Bhairav Temple and address a public gathering.

Nadda will have a meeting with party leaders and workers the next day and return to the national capital.

The BJP is organising parivartan yatras in West Bengal as part of its efforts to oust the Trinamool Congress government.

The first yatra was launched by JP Nadda from Nabadwip in West Bengal Nadia district on Saturday.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in West Bengal in April-May this year. (ANI)

