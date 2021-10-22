Nadda to inaugurate BJP's ST morcha meet in Ranchi

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will be among top leaders attending the meet, which will focus on strategy to win voters in the upcoming five Assembly polls.

Ranchi, Oct 22 (IANS) BJP President J.P. Nadda will inaugurate a two-day national working committee meeting of the party's Scheduled Tribe (ST) morcha in Ranchi on Saturday.

BJP state ST Morcha chief Samir Oraon told IANS that the meeting will divided into eight sessions where deliberations on various issues will be held.

Various morcha leaders will get responsibilty to ensure successful implementation of all the welfare schemes of the Central government.

The meeting will also discuss political, social, religious and traditional values of the ST.

In one session, the contribution of leading figures from the community in nation- building will also be specially discussed.

Besides this, organisational aspects of the morcha and the party will also be discussed, and several resolutions will be passed.

Tribal leaders and representatives from all over the country have started reaching Ranchi to attend the meeting.

Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste as well as all other tribal Union Ministers as well as 46 tribal Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members will also attend the event.

Apart from these, BJP's national General Secretary B.L. Santosh, national Organiser V. Satish, national Vice President Raghubar Das, and former ST Morcha chiefs Jual Oram, and Ramvichar Netam will also participate.

--IANS

snc/svn/vd