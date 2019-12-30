Nadda to meet party general secretaries to discuss CAA outreach program, other issues today

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting of party general secretaries later on Monday.

The meeting will be held over different issues including the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) outreach program and party's organizational elections.

On December 26, party sources said that senior cabinet ministers and BJP leaders would be deployed across the country in an effort to dispel misgivings about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and National Register of Citizens (NRC) being allegedly spread by the opposition.All these senior leaders would be contacting eminent personalities of their respective fields and common people to spread awareness regarding the CAA, sources said.Among the senior leaders that will be deployed by the party till January 15 are Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to name a few.Every BJP morcha has been asked to reach out to common people, sources added.BJP has been in a fire fighting mode on the issue and Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had tried to give clarification on it during his rally at Ramlila maidan.The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)