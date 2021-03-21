Nadda to release BJP's Assam manifesto on Tuesday

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) BJP national president J.P. Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Assam and West Bengal from Monday, where he will unveil the party's manifesto for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections and attend several other programmes.

The manifesto will be released on Tuesday.

The BJP on Sunday said in a statement that Nadda will address a public rally at Rajgarh Tea Estate in Dibrugarh's Tingkhong on Monday.