Nadda to visit Goa to review BJP poll preparedness

Nadda was scheduled to begin his visit on July 11, but it was cancelled due to his engagements in New Delhi.

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) BJP chief J.P. Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Goa from Saturday to review the party's preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections due early next year.

In a statement, BJP national media in-charge Anil Baluni said: "BJP national President J.P. Nadda will go on a two-day visit to Goa from Saturday. During his Goa stay, Nadda will participate in many programmes as well as hold review meetings to strengthen the party at the booth level."

Sources said that Nadda's visit is part of the party chief's visit to poll-bound states to take stock of ground situation and review preparedness.

"During his visit to poll-bound states, the BJP chief interacts and discusses poll plans and guides the state unit," a source said.

Nadda will reach Goa on Saturday afternoon, and in the evening, will meet party MPs and MLAs. He will then meet the state office-bearers, district Presidents and General Secretaries, block Presidents, state morcha President and General Secretary and block in-charges.

Later on, he will meet state ministers.

On Sunday, the BJP chief will visit the Shri Mangesh Temple in Mongri hills, and later the Tapobhoomi Math in Kundem, and the Covid vaccination centre at Don Bosco School in Panaji.

The BJP chief will listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' with party cadres at Sai temple in Panaji. After this, he will meet the core team of state BJP.

--IANS

ssb/vd