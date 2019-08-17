Nadda to visit Telangana for BJP's membeship drive

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to visit Telangana for two days from August 18 for the party's membership drive.

A press note from BJP's headquarters in Delhi said that Nadda will reach Hyderabad and address a rally at the Exhibition ground in Hyderabad where membership drive is scheduled.



Nadda will attend a meeting with core committee members of the party's state unit at the state guest house in Hyderabad later in the evening, the note said.

The press note further said, "On August 19, Nadda will participate in a membership drive at EWS colony polling booth."

"It must be noted that the last date of BJP's membership drive has been extended till August 20," the note added. (ANI)

