Nadda unfurls national flag at BJP headquarters, hails PM Modi's leadership

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday unfurled the national flag at the party headquarters here on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.



Addressing the BJP leaders and workers on the occasion, Nadda urged the countrymen to celebrate Independence Day with happiness and enthusiasm.

"It's a matter of pride for us that we have the opportunity to work as a citizen of India at a time when the country is taking a leap under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, with the hope of becoming one of the developed nations in the world," he said.

The BJP working president described the Prime Minister's Independence Day speech as unprecedented and historic, which has infused new energy, trust, and pride in the countrymen.

"As we approach Mahatama Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary and 75 years of Independence in 2022, the Prime Minister is leading the nation towards becoming a New India," he added. (ANI)

