Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya and state party president Swatantra Dev Singh were present on the occasion.

Lucknow, Jan 22 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda on Friday unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Lord Ram in the party's state headquarters here.

A party functionary said a proper canopy would later be constructed for the statue which has been made in bronze.

