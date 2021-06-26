Nadda urges BJP workers to listen to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat together with booth level co-workers

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" is heard in every household like casual discussions with elders while he also urged the party workers to listen to the programme with co-workers of their booths.



"I constantly receive many letters regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's popular Mann Ki Baat. Mann ki Baat is heard in every household as if a casual discussion is happening with the elders of the house. In this series, a very thoughtful letter was received from Anand Swarup ji of Banda," tweeted Nadda in Hindi.

"Anand Swaroop ji has given many commendable suggestions in his letter. I request all the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party to listen to Mann ki Baat every month along with all the mates of their booth and after that hold a booth meeting there. Then in the next month, listen to Mann ki Baat at any other worker's house and on," added the BJP national president.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

The programme is broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile App. (ANI)