Nadda writes to party leaders about 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra'

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): BJP Working President JP Nadda has written to all MPs, MLAs and other leaders of the party about how 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' will be celebrated beginning from October 2.

In the letter, Nadda stated the BJP will begin the Gandhi Sankalp Yatra from October 2 which is the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.



Nadda stated, "This drive will begin from October 2 and ends on January 30, 2020."

"In this drive, every BJP MP, MLA, MLC, office bearer will complete 150-km journey in 15 days in their respective parliamentary constituencies," he said.

The BJP Working president also urged the party leaders to chalk out a programme on how they will participate in the 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' in their respective constituencies. (ANI)

