Nadda's two-day visit to poll-bound Kerala begins from Wednesday, to review BJP's election preparedness

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Kerala from Wednesday to review the election preparations ahead of upcoming state Assembly polls.



He will also address a public rally at Vadakkunnathan Temple Ground, Thrissur on Thursday. The public rally would be the first major rally of BJP in Kerala, kick-starting the assembly campaign.

According to Nadda's schedule, the party president will reach Trivandrum International Airport on February 3, where the state party leaders will accord a grand welcome to him and a motorcade rally is also planned.

Nadda will attend the state BJP core committee meeting ahead of seat-sharing discussions and candidates selection regarding Kerala assembly polls.

He will also address the newly elected Councilors and Block, Zilla Panchayat members of BJP at an event in Kowdiar.

Before leaving to Thrissur where Nadda is slated to attend a public function, he will visit the Shri Padmanabhaswamy Temple at evening and offer prayers.

NDA alliance partner will have individual meetings with the BJP president where the candidature regarding alliance partners will be discussed.

On Thursday, he will be in Kochi for a brief period before proceeding to Thrissur.

In Thrissur, he will address a meeting of BJP state office bearers in-charge, convenors, district presidents and district general secretaries. (ANI)