Nafisa Ali, Mrinalini Deshprabhu join TMC in Goa in presence of Mamata Banerjee

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 29 (ANI): Ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, Bollywood actress Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu on Friday joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.



"We are elated to share that Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu have joined the Goa Trinamool Congress family today in the presence of our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial. We wholeheartedly welcome both leaders!," tweeted TMC.

West Bengal Chief Minister is in Goa and expected to interact with party workers and the fishermen community there.

Later, during the evening, Banerjee will visit Mangueshi Temple at 3:30 pm in Priol, Ponda. She will also visit Shri Mahalsa Narayani Temple at 04:00 pm in Mardol, Ponda. Further, Banerjee will visit to Tapobhoomi Temple at 04:30 pm in Kundaim, Ponda.

Concluding the day, Mamata Banerjee will interact with Civil Society Members at 05:45 pm in International Centre Goa.

On October 24, 300 people have joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in three different events that took place in the Panaji, Navelim and Sanguem area of Goa, as per the press note released by the party.

"The entire block-level leadership of Congress party, including President Conceicao Peixote and over 170 workers, joined the Goa TMC in the presence of TMC National Vice-President Luizinho Faleiro in Navelim on Saturday," reads the release.

As per the release on the same day, a senior Congressman from St Cruz joined the party in the presence of West Bengal Minister of State Shri Manas Ranjan Bhunia and Goa Trinamool Congress leaders Shri Yatish Naik and Shri Mario Pinto in Panaji.

Similarly, over 150 people including the Sarpanch and four Panchs of Molcornem Panchayat joined the party in the presence of TMC's Parliamentary leader in Rajya Sabha, Shri Derek O'Brien and independent MLA from Sanguem Shri Prasad Gaonkar in Sanguem.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs.

Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house. (ANI)

