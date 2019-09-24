Nagaland: 2 NDFB cadres apprehended by Assam Rifles

Longleng (Nagaland) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Two cadres of the insurgent group National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) were apprehended and an assault rifle was recovered by troops of Assam Rifles from their possession.

Both cadres identified as Janak Boro (23) and Bijay Boro (18) were apprehended from Longleng district of Nagaland on Sunday, an official statement issued by the Assam Rifles on Tuesday reads.



"One 7.62 mm AK 47 with magazine and 29 live rounds were also recovered from their possession. The apprehended persons along with recovered items were handed over to Longleng Police Station for further investigation," the statement stated.

The troops of Assam Rifles had launched the operation in the Yangmun R area after receiving specific information about the movement of two militants from Tobu towards Assam.

The two were apprehended by the troops during the operation in Longleng district. (ANI)

