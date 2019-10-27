Nagaland, Manipur likely to receive heavy rain today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today.

The weather forecast agency further predicted that heavy downpour is also likely to batter a few areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at a few places over Marathwada, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.



Squally winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are likely to prevail over southwest Bay of Bengal. "Gale winds, speed reaching 215-225 kmph gusting to 250 kmph, very likely over east-central and adjoining west-central the Arabian Sea around the system centre."

The sea condition is very likely to be phenomenal over the east-central Arabian Sea around the system centre. The weather body has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next couple of hours. (ANI)

