Nagaland Chief Secretary Temjen Toy passes away

Kohima, Jan 29 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Secretary Temjen Toy passed away here on Thursday following a brief illness. He was 57.

A 1989 batch IAS officer, Toy is survived by wife and four children.

He had taken charge as Chief Secretary in March 2018.

An official release said that Toy's body would be cremated with full state honours on Friday and all the government offices in Kohima shall remain closed so as to enable the government employees to pay their last respects.