Nagaland Dy CM urges north-east states for full cooperation to usher peace in Naga areas

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton on Friday, appealed the neighboring states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal to extend full cooperation to usher in an era of peace and tranquillity in all the Naga inhabited areas.

This appeal of Patton comes after the final agreement between the government and the NSCN-IM and the NNPGs had come to the term for bringing the protracted Indo-Naga political talks to a logical conclusion to bring long-lasting peace in the Naga inhabited areas.



Patton said the strong and determined and visionary decision was taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that the protracted Naga political settlement has come to a logical conclusion, which is in the interest of all the northeastern States.

"It is, therefore, fervently appealed that the neighboring states extend full cooperation understanding and concerns towards inking the final Indo-Naga settlement," said Patton in the statement. (ANI)

