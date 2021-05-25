Nageshwar Reddy becomes first Indian doctor to win Rudolf Schindler Award

Hyderabad, May 25 (IANS) Padma Bhushan awardee Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy, who is also the chairman of AIG Hospitals here, has been bestowed with the Rudolf V. Schindler Award from The American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), one of the apex bodies in the world of GI endoscopy, thus becoming the first Indian doctor to receive the prestigious award, AGI Hospitals said.

The award was presented to Reddy at ASGE's annual Crystal Awards ceremony that was held virtually.

The Rudolf V. Schindler Award is the highest category in the prestigious Crystal Awards named after Dr Schindler, who is considered as the father of gastroscopy.

Reddy became the first Indian medical practitioner to get this recognition from ASGE for his exemplary work in the field of endoscopy.

"ASGE's highest honour is given to a member who has accomplishments in endoscopic research, teaching, and/or service to the field of GI endoscopy which exemplifies the standards and traditions of Dr Schindler," said Klaus Mergener, President, ASGE, while presenting the award.

"Reddy is one of the first to promote endoscopy in India and has led the charge of educating numerous endoscopists all over the world," added Mergener.

"It is very humbling for me as an international member of the ASGE to receive the Rudolf V. Schindler Award. This is also a testament to all the endoscopists worldwide, even from the developing nations, that hard work and dedication are recognised by the society, irrespective of where they work. With this honour, I rededicate myself to the education and promotion of quality endoscopy," said Reddy.

The award has come in the backdrop of another distinguished achievement of Reddy, who was recently inducted into the newly-elected fellows of the prestigious American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).

Reddy is the first Indian medical doctor in the last 100 years to receive the fellowship of AAAS that was founded in 1848, marking the emergence of a national scientific community in the US.

Reddy was selected under the category of medical sciences for the pioneering work in gastroenterology, particularly advancement in the therapeutic pancreatic biliary endoscopy and innovations in transgastric endoscopic surgery; and for service to international gastroenterology societies.

The title recognises important contributions to STEM disciplines, including pioneering research, leadership within a given field, teaching and mentoring, fostering collaborations, and advancing public understanding of science.

Reddy's main area of research interest has been in GI endoscopy, particularly in therapeutic pancreatio biliary endoscopy and innovations in transgastric endoscopic surgery.

A specialist in GI endoscopy, till now, he has published over 670 papers in national and international peer review journals, contributed chapters in 20 international textbooks of gastroenterology, and has edited eight GI endoscopy textbooks.

Reddy has won numerous awards including the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri from the government of India, BC Roy Award from the Indian Medical Council, and ASGE International Leadership Award, among others.

