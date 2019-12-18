Nagpur: 105 BJP MLAs led by Fadnavis visit RSS office at Reshmibagh

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): 105 MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the RSS office at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Bhavan, Reshimbagh on Wednesday.

The BJP MLAs were welcomed by RSS' regional functionary Ram Harkare, who also spoke to them about the various programs being run by his organisation and its work-style among others.



Mahanagar functionary Rajesh Loya, Smark Smiti vice-president Shridhar Gadge were also present during the interaction.

The MLAs were also asked to spread awareness about the schemes being run by the central government in their respective constituencies and to keep meeting the public regulary by the functionaries. (ANI)

