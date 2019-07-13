Nagpur: Delayed monsoon adds to farmers plight in Vidarbha

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Farmers of Vidarbha are fighting with their backs to the wall due to delayed monsoon in the region. Reluctant monsoon rains will continue to elude Nagpur's Vidarbha for next few days, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

"It's been 15 days and we haven't received monsoon rains in our region yet. The farmers here are unable to sow seeds due to the delayed monsoon, we did receive light rain showers a few days back but it did not help us in any way," Madhukar, a farmer told ANI.The farmers are reeling under an acute scarcity of rain and are desperately waiting for the monsoon rain spells to bless their parched lands. The paucity of rain is further extending the dry spell and leading to a drought-like situation in the area."Light rain showers might lash at some parts across the region but no rains have been predicted in the region for at least next five days. This year Vidarbha has received 28 per cent less rainfall as compared to the average rainfall. The region received 212 mm rainfall whereas it should have received around 294 mm rains till now," Mohan Sahu, Deputy Director, IMD told ANI.He further added, "Vidarbha generally receives monsoon rains in the month of July and August, we can't predict the exact arrival of monsoon till some development takes place in the Bay of Bengal."Farmers across different states have pinned their hopes on the monsoon rains for a good harvest this year.Despite the ongoing monsoon, there is a 23 per cent rain deficit in Chhattisgarh, one of the most densely forested states in the country, worrying environmentalists and farmers alike.According to official data, Chhattisgarh has received a total rainfall of 116 mm so far this year, which is 23 per cent lower than last year's figure of 215 mm till the first week of July. Capital Raipur alone received 174 mm this year, as compared to 235.8 mm in the corresponding period last year. (ANI)