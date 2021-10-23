Nagpur has potential to emerge as logistics capital, says Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the National Highways Authority and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) to set up a multi-modal logistics park and said that the city of Nagpur has the potential of becoming a logistics capital.



"The city of Nagpur is a place of zero miles and is in the heart of the country. Therefore, the city has the full potential of becoming a logistics capital and the journey towards setting up a multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) at Wardha's Dry port has started,"

As per the press note released by the Ministry, Gadkari expressed that he expects that the park would provide employment opportunities to 50,000 people in the next five years.

For this project, the National Highways Authority has established National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a Special Purpose Vehicle-S.P.V. and soon JNPT will start working with this S.P.V. Gadkari said that the multi-modal logistics park would help in reducing the logistic cost for exports in our country, said an official statement.

"The multi-modal logistic park would be connected to the railway and Samruddhi highway as well as the Nagpur-Hyderabad National Highway. This park would have a facility of cold storage containers which would enable perishable fruits and vegetables to last longer and farm produce and other goods could be exported at affordable logistic cost," reads the press release. (ANI)