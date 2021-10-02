Nagpur Police nab 3 women for trying to 'sell' 12-yr-old's virginity (Ld)

"We have arrested three accused so far and further investigations in the case are underway," Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told IANS.

Nagpur, Oct 2 (IANS) In a shocking incident, the Nagpur Police have arrested at least three women pimps who allegedly tried to 'sell the virginity' of a 12-year-old girl to a customer for Rs 40,000, police said here on Saturday.

The Nagpur Crime Branch's Social Service Branch managed to rescue the minor girl safely before she became a victim to the pimps' evil designs to push her into the flesh trade, police said.

The sinister incident happened when one of the accused lured the girl to her home in Omnagar, Koradi locality on the pretext of a birthday party, and the two other accomplices contacted a customer with the Rs 40,000 deal.

Following a timely tip-off by a local NGO, the SSB sleuths sent in a decoy customer who confirmed the goings-on and alerted the police.

A crack police team comprising women officials raided the premises to save the girl and nab the three main culprits present there.

The accused have been identified as Archana Vaishampayan, 38, Ranjana Meshram, 45 and Kavita Nikhare, 30 and they have been remanded to police custody.

According to police, the prime accused, Vaishampayan is said to have lured the little girl on the promise of giving her Rs 5000 to help for her mother's cancer treatment.

The accused also convinced the girl's mother to send her to work as a caretaker for Vaishampayan's two-year old son, without revealing her actual motives.

After the girl reached the party spot, Nikhare was tasked with finding a customer, and made the promise of the girl's virginity in return for Rs 40,000.

Following the rescue, the minor girl has been shifted to a government shelter home and police are trying to trace the other accomplices of the accused trio to know since how long they are in the racket, etc.

--IANS

qn/skp/