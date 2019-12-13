Nagpur slab collapse: Death toll rises to 2

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): One of the two women, who was seriously injured in Thursday's slab collapse at Nagpur's Government Hospital succumbed to her injuries in the hospital taking the total death toll in the tragedy to two.

Earlier on Thursday, one man was crushed to death after being trapped under the slab.

"The man who died was a patient here," said Additional Commissioner of Police, BG Gaikar.



Gaikar further stated that it will be investigated when and by whom this building was built. (ANI)

