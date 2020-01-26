Naib Subedar Sombir of Jat Regiment, five others awarded Shaurya Chakra

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Naib Subedar Sombir (Posthumous) of the Jat Regiment along with Naib Subedar Narender Singh of Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), Lt Col Jyoti Lama, 11 Gorkha Rifles; Major Konjengbam Bijendra Singh of Army Air Defence, Naik Naresh Kumar of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and Sepoy Karmdeo Oraon of the Bihar Regiment have been awarded Shaurya Chakra.

The Shaurya Chakra is awarded for gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy. Instituted on January 4, 1952, as Ashoka Chakra Class-III and renamed on 27 Jan 1967 as Shaurya Chakra and awarded for gallantry, otherwise than in the face of the enemy.The medal is circular in shape and of bronze, one and three-eighths inches in diameter. On the obverse of the medal shall have embossed a replica of Ashoka Chakra in the centre, surrounded by a lotus wreath.On its reverse shall be embossed the words "SHAURYA CHAKRA" both in Hindi and English, the two versions being separated by two lotus flowers.Naib Subedar Sombir has been awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously. He was a part of an assault team of Rashtriya Rifles which planned and executed an operation in which three hardcore terrorists were eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir.While cordoning the target house, Naib Subedar Sombir deployed himself and his buddy to cover the most likely escape route of terrorists. One of the terrorist tried to break the cordon by firing indiscriminately and lobbing grenades on them, which resulted in grievous injuries to his buddy.Seeing his buddy in danger and not caring about personal safety, Naib Subedar Sombir seized the initiative and engaged the terrorist. In close quarter battle, Naib Subedar Sombir killed the foreign terrorist later identified as Category 'A++', terrorist.Narender Singh has been awarded Shaurya Chakra for an operation on the Line of Control where he killed two terrorists and injured one. The terrorists were planning to attack Indian Army positions there.Lieutenant Colonel Jyoti Lama created a vibrant intelligence network in Manipur and after meticulous planning relentlessly led his Company in apprehending fourteen hardcore terrorists.Launching successive surgically precise operations, the Officer on July 23, 2019, based on a specific input regarding the move of two terrorists laid an ambush in a village and eliminated them.On March 22, during an operation in Manipur, Major Konjengbam Bijendra Singh eliminated two militants.Naik Naresh Kumar was performing the duties of Scout in Company Assault Team during an operation conducted in a village in Jammu & Kashmir.During an operation launched on the basis of input, Kumar brought down accurate fire and at a close range of five meters eliminated the terrorist later identified as Category A++ terrorist.Sepoy Karmdeo Oraon of an Infantry Battalion was deployed on a post on the line of control as Light Machine Gunner. On December 29, 2018 at 1630 hours the post received intense automatic fire from enemy posts. Simultaneously terrorists fired Pika and Rocket Propelled Grenade, in an attempt to cause injuries to own troops.Sepoy Karmdeo Oraon observed four terrorists firing and rushing towards the post which could endanger troops holding it. He engaged terrorists with Light Machine Gun during which he received a bullet on his Bullet Proof Patka and fell down.The soldier immediately rushed out of his bunker, lobbed nine grenades and engaged terrorists in close quarter battle. This resulted in the elimination of two terrorists. He rushed back to Light Machine Gun and recommenced firing thus ensuring that terrorists made no further attempt.The medals will be accorded to the awardees during an investiture ceremony to be held in the near future.(ANI)