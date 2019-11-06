Naidu, Manmohan call for following path of Guru Nanak Dev

Chandigarh, Nov 6 (IANS) Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday asked the people of Punjab to follow the path shown by the first Sikh master Guru Nanak Dev, whose 550th Prakash Purb (birth anniversary) falls on November 12.

Speaking at a special commemorative session of the Punjab Assembly to mark the historic occasion in Chandigarh, Naidu recalled the philosophy of Guru Nanak and urged all to imbibe his teachings of universal brotherhood, equality and one God. Starting his address in chaste Punjabi, Naidu extended greetings to all dignitaries.

Earlier, Speaker Rana K.P. Singh welcomed the dignitaries. Haryana legislators and Members of Parliament were specially invited for the event, besides all Members of Parliament of the host state. Besides the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana, Amarinder Singh and Manohar Lal Khattar, respectively, the Governors of both the states, V.P. Singh Badnore and Satyadeo Narain Arya, were also present on the occasion. Akali Dal patron and five-time Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal was also present among other special dignitories. The special Assembly session was called ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday and dispatching the first lot of pilgrims to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan's Punjab province on the occasion of the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, originally known as Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, is a highly revered Sikh shrine, where Guru Nanak Dev spent 18 years of his life and is his final resting place.