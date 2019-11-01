Naidu, Manmohan to attend Punjab special assembly session

Chandigarh, Nov 1 (IANS) The Punjab Cabinet on Friday approved the modalities of the special session of the Vidhan Sabha, to be presided over by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on November 6 to commemorate the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, too, will attend the event.

The special session is being convened to propagate the ideology and teachings of the first Sikh Guru in a befitting manner, an official spokesperson said after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The Cabinet discussed at length the preparedness of the special session, to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It was also decided to extend an invite to all the members of the Haryana Assembly for the historic ninth session of the 15th Assembly. Meanwhile, the Cabinet passed a unanimous resolution to institute Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Award for Promotion of Peace and Interfaith Understanding to commemorate the occasion. The award would carry a citation and a cash prize of Rs 11 lakh. The award would be given each year and would be adjudicated by a jury to be notified by the state government. vg/prs