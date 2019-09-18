Naidu accuses YSRCP of mentally torturing Rao, demands CBI probe

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday alleged that the YSR Congress Party mentally tortured and harassed former assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, which led to his suicide.

"Kodela Siva Prasada Rao was mentally tortured, financially troubled, harassed and humiliated by the YSRCP. We demand an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the matter," Naidu said addressing a press conference here.He said that within the last three months, 19 petty cases were filed on Rao."A minister in the ruling government is facing cases of corruption of over Rs 45,000 crore and a case was filed against Rao over furniture worth mere Rs 1.5 lakhs. Furniture was allotted to Rao as per rules," Naidu said.He said that YSRCP leaders have been talking "nonsense" about Rao but Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is silent."YSRCP is calling our leaders thieves but their own party is full of looters," Naidu added.Earlier today, TDP chief Naidu paid his tribute to the mortal remains of Rao at the party office here.According to police sources, Rao was found hanging at his residence here on Monday morning. He was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police are investigating the matter. (ANI)