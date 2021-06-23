Naidu deliberately didn't appoint EO in Mansas Trust: YSRCP

Amaravati, June 23 (IANS) Senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP, V. Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday alleged that opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu deliberately did not appoint a full time executive officer (EO) in Mansas Trust so that he and Ashok Gajapati Raju could bend the rules.

"Dethroned hedonistic Pusapati Ashok's ATM partner Chandrababu deliberately did not appoint a full-time executive officer in Mansas so that both could bend the rules as they pleased to make merry," alleged Reddy.

According to the Rajya Sabha member, Raju has no idea if there was auditing in Mansas, even after being its chairman for five years and playing a key role for decades earlier.

"Now he is writing letters to officials asking for audit information. That means he doesn't know how much was looted in the organization he was the chairman, proves his state of inefficiency," Reddy claimed.

The YSRCP leader alleged that Raju didn't care for the Rs 35 crore worth scholarships and fee reimbursements due to Mansas educational institutions to impress Naidu.

He alleged that Raju didn't write one letter when he was the chairman and doesn't know that applications have to be made on an annual basis and resorted to even surrendering a few educational institutions in 2017 saying there was a financial burden.

Reddy questioned as to who was responsible for sand mining in Mansas lands in East Godavari's Kotipalli, including who mined sand there before surrendering those lands to APMDC in 2020.

"Did you close your eyes during the TDP regime when illegal mining was happening, Ashok? You shared the spoils then and kept silent when your own party men were mining," the YSRCP leader alleged.

Reddy continued his questioning spree and quizzed Raju on the fate of a medical college he proposed and alleged that he blocked the establishment of a government medical college.

"Last month Jagan laid the foundation stone for a government medical college in Vizianagaram and what happened to your medical college proposal, Ashok?" the Rajya Sabha MP posed.

--IANS

sth/skp/