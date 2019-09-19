Naidu demands CBI probe in circumstances leading to ex-Andhra Pradesh speaker's suicide

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the circumstances leading to the alleged suicide of former speaker and MLA Kodela Sivaprasada Rao.

While addressing a press conference in Vijayawada after meeting the Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Naidu said, "We demand CBI inquiry on circumstances that compelled Kodela to commit suicide. We will go to any extent for justice and are ready to file even private cases".Accusing the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy led government of vindictive politics, Chandrababu Naidu alleged that Kodela was being harassed by the state government with false cases."YSR Congress Party government is acting in a vindictive manner against opposition parties. Kodela was harassed with false cases under serious charges which caused him mental agony," Naidu said."Petty cases were filed against him under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) which are non-bailable and moreover, false allegations were leveled against him by persons of no integrity," Naidu added.Sharing details of his meeting with the Governor Biswabhusan Harichandran, Naidu stated that the Governor has assured him of all possible help in the case."In these four months of rule, YSRCP has totally caught hold of the police department. Cases without any substance are being filed on our leaders but no action is being taken on the high-handedness of YSRCP leaders. I appeal the police personnel to not to surrender to the ruling party and act according to the law," Naidu said. (ANI)