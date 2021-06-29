Naidu doing high drama on the pretext of Sadhana Deeksha: Andhra Dy CM hits out at TDP chief

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas lambasted TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and said opposition leader and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was enacting high drama in the name of the 'Sadhana Deeksha'.



Addressing media here, Srinivas said, "He has the history of cheating people in the name Deekshas. During his tenure, he had indulged in corruption and did Deekshas to cover it up. Naidu has said that he held meetings with intellectuals and doctors, gave advice to Jagan but he did not pay heed. However, the fact is that Babu ran away from Andhra Pradesh, sat in Hyderabad along with his son, and is throwing mud at Jagan. Is it that advice to the government?"

"Jagan government has struggled a lot to contain the Covid spread. As a result, the number of cases in Andhra Pradesh reduced. While Prime Minister and other states appreciated the Andhra Pradesh government's fight agaisnt Corona, Chandrababu Naidu spoke against the YSRCP governmet for mere political gains," he added.

"Chandrababu Naidu's Deeksha is a bogus one," he added further.

Hitting out Naidu's demand for financial assistance to Corona affected and deceased, Srinivas said, "Naidu has demanded financial assistance to Corona affected and deceased. He has no moral right to make such demands. During Godavari Pushkarams, 29 people died due to Chandrababu's publicity mongering. For them, he had paid exgratia only after three months."

"Chandrababu Naidu has never paid any exgratia more than Rs 5 lakhs. But our government has been paying exgratia more than Rs 10 lakhs immediately," he added.

Nani further said that the Andhra government has set up 16 medical colleges that can detect any virus and provide proper treatment.

"At the time of Corona starting; we have not even a single lab. But now we have 150 labs. We are setting up 16 medical colleges which can detect any virus and provide proper treatment. Medical department infrastructure is improved way ahead than two years ago," said Srinivas adding that during Naidu's tenure, he did not clear 880 crores Arogyasri dues. But now he is uttering for clearing of dues.

"I appeal to Naidu and pro TDP media. You need not appreciate the efforts of Jagan but don't spread wrong news," he added. (ANI)

