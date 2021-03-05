Naidu prays for universal well-being at Tirupati temple

"Naidu prayed for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the people in India and the world," said a statement released from his office.

Tirupati, March 5 (IANS) Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and his family visited Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Friday and offered prayers for peace and universal well-being.

He offered prayers with folded hands at the golden 'Dwaja Stambham' (sacred column) donning a traditional lungi.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer, Jawahar Reddy, and senior temple priest, Dollar Seshadri, were present with the Vice-President during his visit.

Naidu's family was taken around the temple by the officials and explained about the significance of some ancient carvings on a wall inside the temple complex.

Later, Reddy and Seshadri presented Naidu and his family with a picture of the deity.

Naidu was accompanied by his wife Usha Naidu and other family members, who all posed for a group photograph later.

After completing his temple visit, he left for Surat in Gujarat.

